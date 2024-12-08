Delhi records minimum temperature of 8 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 276 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity levels were recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with chances of light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 24 degrees Celsius.