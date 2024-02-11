Delhi records minimum temperature of 7 degree C, air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, while the air quality index remained in the 'very poor' category.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a shallow weather for the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD's weather bulletin, the minimum temperature was three notches below the season's average while the relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) reading at 9 am was 325, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Saturday, The city recorded an AQI of 309 at 6 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.