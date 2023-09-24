Delhi records minimum temperature of 24.6 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.



The relative humidity on Sunday morning at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain during the day while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded 15 mm rainfall till 8.30 am.