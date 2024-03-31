Delhi records minimum temperature of 21.3 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.



Humidity was recorded at 71 per cent at 8.30 am.

The department has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with a reading of 245, according to the Central Pollution Control Board at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".