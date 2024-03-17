Delhi records minimum temperature of 11.9 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies during the day.

It said the humidity level was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 185 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.