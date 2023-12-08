Delhi records minimum temp of 9.4 deg C; air quality still in 'very poor' category





The air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category on Friday morning while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 93 per cent. The weather department has predicted a clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 346 according to data from the government's Sameer application. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'