Delhi records low of 13 deg C, dense fog likely on Monday

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature stood at 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six notches above the season's average for this time of the month.

The weather department has predicted very dense fog on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 18 and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 225 in the 'poor' category at 4 pm on Sunday. On Saturday, the city's AQI was in the 'moderate' category.

Out of 28 monitoring stations, Anand Vihar, Sirifort, and Vivek Vihar reported AQI levels in the 'very poor' category, with readings exceeding 300.

The remaining stations recorded AQI levels in the 'moderate' and 'poor' categories, as per the Sameer App.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good,' 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 as 'moderate,' 201 to 300 as 'poor,' 301 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 as 'severe.'

Humidity levels ranged between 96 per cent and 91 per cent during the day.