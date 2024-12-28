Delhi records highest Dec rainfall in 15 yrs

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR experienced a rare weather event on Friday, as heavy rains lashed the city throughout the day, marking the highest December rainfall in the last 15 years. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city received 9.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours up to 8:30 am on Friday. The observatory at Safdarjung, the capital’s primary weather station, recorded an additional 30.2 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

This brought the total rainfall for December to 42.8 mm, surpassing the previous high of 33.9 mm recorded in 2019. The rainfall in December 2023, in contrast, was negligible, with only trace amounts registered. The city’s all-time highest December rainfall, however, remains at 134.4 mm, which was recorded in 1884.

The rain, which began late Thursday night around 2:30 am, caused significant disruptions throughout the day. The interaction of an active western disturbance with easterly winds resulted in light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over northwest and central India, including the NCR. This weather system caused waterlogging and traffic snarls across various parts of the city.

According to officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, a total of 13 complaints were received, including nine for waterlogging and four for fallen trees. The Public Works Department (PWD) received similar reports, though the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) reported no significant issues by the evening.

In addition to the rain, the mercury dropped sharply to 14.6°C, with the maximum temperature touching a low of 9.5°C, the coldest daytime high in the last five years. On Thursday, the maximum temperature had been recorded at 24.1°C. The IMD noted that this temperature drop was the lowest for December in recent years, surpassing previous lows of 14.3°C in 2019 and 15.2°C in 2020.

The weather department has forecasted generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain for Saturday. The rain is expected to continue in the early morning, followed by a cloudy day. A light breeze from the southeast direction will persist, with smog or shallow fog expected in the morning and evening. The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 15°C, with a minimum of 12°C.