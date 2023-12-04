Delhi recorded 16 murder cases over love affair : NCRB

New Delhi: Sixteen cases of murders arose out of love affairs in the national capital in 2022, a report released by the National Crime Records Bureau said.



The cases include the sensational murder of Shraddha Walker, who was allegedly strangled and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala, who suspected she was having a relationship with some other man.

Her body was dumped in a jungle near south Delhi's Mehrauli.

Delhi, according to the NCRB data, recorded overall 501 cases of murder of these, at least 13 were committed over illicit relationships, 54 in personal enmity, and 197 in family, property, and other disputes.

At least 35 murders took place over money and one was over water. Two cases of murders emerged out of incidents of road rage and three due to gang rivalry.

At least 10 cases of murder were committed during dacoity and robbery bids, said the report.

Human sacrifice became the cause of at least one case of murder.