Delhi polls: Sisodia unveils education manifesto for Jangpura constituency

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday announced the education manifesto for the Jangpura constituency ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The manifesto outlines a comprehensive plan to enhance education infrastructure, improve opportunities for the students and involve the parents and educators in shaping the children's future, said a statement.

Speaking on the importance of quality education, Sisodia said, "Quality education for children is the key to the progress of any family. We all aspire our children to grow up to be successful and respected individuals. To achieve this, access to quality education is crucial."

The manifesto focuses on building two fully equipped new schools in Sarai Kale Khan and Hazrat Nizamuddin along with modernising facilities in the existing schools in Feroz Shah Kotla and Hari Nagar Ashram, it stated.

Adequate teaching staff, security measures and cleanliness will be ensured across all schools along with traffic coordination to facilitate smooth commutes, it read.

"The plan includes linking Delhi government schools with local municipal schools and Anganwadis, ensuring education opportunities for children aged 3 to 18," it mentioned.

The teachers and principals will be provided with modern training opportunities, both in India and abroad, and the DIET Daryaganj will be transformed into a state-of-the-art training center, it said.

Post-school activities, including arts, sports and self-defense training for girls, aim to promote holistic development. The ITI Hazrat Nizamuddin will offer advanced courses with cutting-edge technology to create more job opportunities, it added.