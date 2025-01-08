Delhi polls set for Feb 5; AAP aims for hat-trick, BJP gears up for comeback

New Delhi: Polling for all 70 Delhi Assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 5, with votes set to be counted on February 8. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule on Tuesday. The polls are poised to witness a thrilling triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a resurgent BJP and the Congress, which seeks to reclaim its lost footing in the national capital.

“It is a single-phase election. We have deliberately scheduled polling on a Wednesday to encourage voter turnout, as seen in Maharashtra. The entire election process will conclude by February 10,” Kumar stated during a press conference. He also assured that the voter roll is secure, dismissing allegations of arbitrary deletions. “No deletions can occur without documentation, field verification, and an opportunity for the individual to be heard,” he explained.

Kumar also affirmed the accuracy of the electoral process, stating that over 4.5 crore VVPAT slips verified since 2019 showed no discrepancies with EVM results. Addressing a press conference, Kumar highlighted that over 67,000 VVPATs have been checked as per the Supreme Court’s 2019 mandate, with “not even a difference of one vote” found.

Delhi’s voter base now stands at 1.55 crore, including 83.49 lakh men, 71.74 lakh women, and 1,261 transgender persons. Among these are 2.08 lakh first-time voters and 830 citizens aged over 100 years. Over 13,000 polling stations will be established to ensure smooth voting.

The nomination process begins immediately, with January 17 as the last date for filing and January 18 for scrutiny. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until January 20.

The AAP, which swept the last two elections with 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020, is vying for a third consecutive term. However, the party faces significant headwinds, including anti-incumbency, corruption allegations, and an emboldened BJP opposition. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, contesting again from the New Delhi constituency, remains confident. “The people of Delhi believe in the politics of work, not abuse. Our programs, like improved schools, mohalla clinics, and free electricity will ensure another victory,” Kejriwal asserted at a campaign event where he launched AAP’s election song, Phir Layenge Kejriwal.Party insiders admit the race is tighter this time. However, they believe Kejriwal’s credibility and welfare promises, including a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for women, will help secure a win.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, is aggressively campaigning on the slogan “Parivartan” (change). The party has intensified its attacks on Kejriwal, accusing him of corruption in the so-called “Sheesh Mahal” renovation and the liquor policy.

“This is the best chance we’ve had in decades. The AAP government’s failures, combined with anti-incumbency, have made voters ready for change,” said a senior BJP leader.

The BJP has announced 29 candidates, including prominent figures like former AAP ministers and Congress defectors. Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, is contesting from New Delhi, taking on Kejriwal and Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit.

Having ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, the Congress has been struggling for relevance, failing to win a single seat in the last two elections. This time, the party aims to stage a comeback under city unit chief Devender Yadav and has fielded 48 candidates so far. “We are offering a fresh vision for Delhi, rooted in welfare and progress,” said a Congress spokesperson. The party has announced its “Pyaari Didi” scheme, promising Rs 2,500 monthly for women, as a counter to AAP’s promises. Prominent candidates include Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi and Alka Lamba from Kalkaji.

The New Delhi constituency promises a gripping contest as Kejriwal faces off against Verma and Dikshit, sons of two former chief ministers. Meanwhile, Kalkaji will see Chief Minister Atishi defend her seat against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, who recently sparked controversy with remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Atishi.

The campaign has been marred by allegations of voter roll manipulation. AAP has accused the BJP of orchestrating bulk deletions of its supporters, while the BJP claims AAP is enrolling illegal immigrants as voters. The Election Commission has denied both claims, asserting the integrity of the electoral process.

Since its debut in 2013, AAP has dominated Delhi’s political landscape, winning with massive margins in both 2015 and 2020. The BJP has struggled to convert its 39 per cent vote share into significant seat gains, while Congress has seen its vote share dwindle to just 4.3 per cent in 2020.