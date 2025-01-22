Delhi polls: Punjab CM holds roadshows for AAP

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday conducted roadshows in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar and Mangolpuri for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Mann first held a roadshow in Shakur Basti for Delhi’s former Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Later, he campaigned in Tri Nagar and Mangolpuri constituencies for the party candidates. A large number of AAP workers and local residents attended the roadshows.

People welcomed Mann with flowers and enthusiastic slogans, while he expressed his gratitude and urged them to re-elect the AAP government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

During the Shakur Basti roadshow, a balloon bearing the BJP’s election symbol, the lotus, was floating in the air. The balloon was deflating, Mann remarked on it humorously and showed it to the people, saying, “This is a sign that BJP’s hype has already been deflated in the Delhi Assembly elections. The same will happen on the day of the results.”

Addressing the public in Tri Nagar, Mann said that February 5 would be a historic day for Delhi.

He urged people to elect candidates who live among them and understand their issues and challenges.

“AAP candidates come from ordinary families, so they understand your problems well,” he said.