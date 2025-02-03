Delhi Polls: Kejriwal accuses BJP of hooliganism, attacks CEC on last day of campaigning

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of indulging in hooliganism and targeting AAP workers, claiming that Delhi Police is afraid and helpless to tackle the situation.

Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi, Kejriwal also hit out at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accusing him of compromising democracy for personal benefits.

"Who is this biggest goon who is not afraid of the laws of this country? Who is this goon who is arresting journalists and attacking AAP workers and supporters openly? Who is this goon from whom Delhi Police is taking orders, and is feeling afraid and helpless," Kejriwal asked.

Contrasting AAP's governance with that of the BJP, the former Delhi chief minister said, "On one side, a party is saving Rs 25,000 per month for the common man, and on the other there is a party indulging in hooliganism."

Referring to CEC Rajiv Kumar, Kejriwal said, "I request him not to put democracy in danger for a post-retirement job. Don't put the country's future at stake."

With the BJP aiming to end AAP's rule in the capital and the Congress eyeing a comeback, Delhi is set for a high-stakes electoral battle on February 5.

The results on February 8 will decide whether AAP retains power, the BJP stages a resurgence, or the Congress springs a surprise.