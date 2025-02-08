Delhi polls: CM Atishi wins Kalkaji seat, defeats BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by 3,521 votes

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's candidate from Kalkaji won the assembly seat by a margin of 3,521 votes defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

According to the Election Commission, Atishi has got 52,154 votes whereas Bidhuri polled 48,633 votes with Congress' Alka Lamba securing the third place with 4,392 votes.

Atishi has won the Kalkaji seat for the second consecutive term.

The CM is among a few AAP ministers and senior leaders who won the elections as most of the party big guns have lost including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

With the BJP leading in 48 out of 70 seats, AAP is heading towards a significant defeat, managing to get only 22 seats.

AAP's defeat marks a significant political shift in the national capital, signalling the BJP's resurgence after 12 years of AAP dominance. The BJP will return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years.