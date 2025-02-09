‘Delhi poll results will have no impact on political scenario of Bengal’

Kolkata: In reply to the claims of the Bengal BJP leaders that their party will come to power in Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said Delhi election results will have no impact on the political scenario of Bengal.

Ghosh has asserted that Mamata Banerjee will come to power for the fourth time after securing more than 250 seats.

“Delhi election will have no impact in Bengal. Delhi elections cannot be compared with that of Bengal. What happens in Delhi is not our lookout. In the 2026 Assembly election in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee will become the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term,” Ghosh said. The BJP’s win in Delhi elections has given an oxygen to the state BJP who are making ambitious claims ever since the results were published on Saturday. The BJP West Bengal unit hailed the party’s good performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, terming it a rejection of corruption and nepotism. No public statement was, however, available from any of the top Trinamool Congress leaders.

BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the verdict in Delhi reflected people’s faith in development and would serve as a morale booster for party workers in West Bengal ahead of next year’s assembly elections. The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years.

Incidentally, the Trinamool Congress had campaigned for Arvind Kejriwal’s party in the elections. However, a senior party leader, who did not wish to be named, admitted that the result was a setback for the anti-BJP front at the national level. He also claimed that it will have no impact in Bengal.

Another Trinamool Congress leader Debangshu Bhattacharya on social media said that BJP managed to get 45.8 per cent votes while the AAP received 42.50 per cent votes and the difference was 2.30 per cent. Congress got 6.36 per cent. Bhattacharya also pointed out that if the Congress had extended unconditional support to AAP shrugging off its own ego, the anti-BJP votes would cumulatively go up to 50 per cent.