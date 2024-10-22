MillenniumPost
Delhi Police tightens security after blast

BY MPost21 Oct 2024 7:50 PM GMT
New Delhi: Security has been intensified across Delhi following an explosion outside a CRPF school in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area on Sunday. While no injuries were reported, the blast damaged a wall, nearby shop hoardings, and parked vehicles. Police have increased patrols at railway stations, Metro facilities, and major markets ahead of Diwali festivities.

A Telegram post claiming responsibility suggested possible involvement of pro-Khalistan separatists, prompting police investigation. The message, posted by “Justice League India,” included CCTV footage of the blast with a Khalistan Zindabad watermark.

Authorities have deployed additional forces in civilian and uniform across crowded areas, including popular markets like Chandni Chowk and Azadpur. Police sources revealed that surveillance footage shows a suspect in white near the blast site the night before. An FIR has been registered, with Special Cell and Crime Branch teams investigating the incident.

MPost

MPost


