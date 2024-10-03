Delhi Police makes its biggest-ever drug bust worth Rs 5,620 crore

New Delhi: In one of the largest drug busts ever conducted in the national capital, the Delhi Police Special Cell has seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 5,620 crore, including over 500 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the massive haul.



The operation, which took place in South Delhi’s Mahipalpur area, resulted in the arrest of Tushar Goyal (40), Himanshu Kumar (27), and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) from Delhi, along with Bharat Kumar Jain (48) from Mumbai. According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah, Goyal, a resident of the upscale Vasant Vihar area, was identified as a major distributor for an international drug trafficking network.

The arrests occurred on October 1 when Jain arrived in Delhi to receive a 15-kilogram cocaine consignment from Goyal. The police team intercepted all four suspects outside a Mahipalpur godown, where they discovered 22 cartons containing the illegal substances. The seized contraband included 547 kg of cocaine and more than 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana.

“This is one of the biggest hauls ever in Delhi,” stated Kushwah. He explained that the cocaine’s international market value is approximately Rs 10 crore per kilogram, while the hydroponic marijuana is valued at Rs 50 lakh per kilogram, bringing the total worth of the seized drugs to Rs 5,620 crore. Investigators revealed that the marijuana originated from Phuket, Thailand, and was transported to India via air routes. The cocaine shipments are believed to have been sourced from West Asian countries and various Indian states. Goyal, the primary accused, reportedly maintains connections in Dubai and other West Asian countries.

The operation was the culmination of a two-month-long investigation by a Special Cell team led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Kumar Tewatia, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kaushik and ACP Kailash Singh Bisht. The team acted on specific intelligence to conduct the raid just before the festive season.

Background checks revealed that Goyal, a graduate from a prestigious university in 2003, assists in his father’s publication houses in central Delhi alongside running the drug syndicate. His associates played specific roles in the operation:

Kumar, a former bouncer and bodyguard, provided security, while Siddiqui worked as a driver handling deliveries. Jain operated under the direction of a Mumbai-based drug dealer.

The accused reportedly utilised cryptocurrency for drug purchases and maintained an extensive distribution network across India. Police officials confirmed that interrogations are ongoing as they work to uncover more details about the international drug trafficking operation.