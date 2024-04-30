‘Delhi Police asks Telangana CM Reddy to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join its probe on May 1 regarding a manipulated video of Home Minister Amit Shah that has been shared on social media. The video in question falsely portrays Shah as advocating the elimination of all reservations, altering his actual statements about abolishing religious-based quotas in Telangana.



Notices have been sent to five Telangana Congress members, including Reddy, who are believed to have disseminated the video. Reddy is required to present the mobile device purportedly used to upload the altered video.

Following a complaint by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Delhi Police’s Special Cell registered a case on Sunday. The I4C, part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, reported the video for its potential to incite violence and disrupt public order.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, previously accused the Telangana Congress of spreading the fabricated video, leading to a police complaint by the BJP.

The FIR, lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, addresses offences related to provocation, promoting enmity, forgery, and publishing false statements to influence election outcomes.

The Special Cell’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is working with social media platforms to trace the origin of the video and identify those responsible for its circulation. The police have formed multiple teams to ensure thorough investigation and apprehension of the principal offenders.

Sinku Sharan Singh from I4C, in the filed complaint, highlighted the circulation of such doctored videos as a threat to communal harmony and public peace, urging for appropriate legal action to be taken.