Delhi plans to legalise 1,511 unauthorised colonies

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s decision to formalise unauthorised colonies in Delhi marks a major policy shift, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday, calling it a “pivotal moment” that grants legal rights to long-settled residents. The move covers 1,511 of Delhi’s 1,731 such colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme launched in 2019, removing the earlier requirement for detailed layout approvals.



Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said nearly 45 lakh residents will benefit, gaining “relief, dignity, and legal recognition”. Applications will open on April 24 via the MCD SWAGAM portal. GIS-based surveys will take up to one week, followed by a two-week correction window and ownership documents issued within six weeks.

The reform allows legal construction after approval, aligning development with city norms. It also ties into Transit Oriented Development Regulations, 2026, covering 207 sq km, where 65 per cent of space is reserved for housing near metro and RRTS corridors, aiming for better connectivity and planned growth.