Delhi: Minimum temp 11.4 deg C, fog in parts of city

Fog wrapped parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning and the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius. It was 22.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Foggy conditions were observed in parts of the national capital in the morning and the Safdarjung observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index recorded at 9 am on Tuesday stood at 364 ('very poor').

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".