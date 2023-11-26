Delhi min temp 10.4 deg Celsius, light rain predicted in 24 hours

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature 10.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.



The India Meterological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky through the day and light rain or drizzle on Monday.

According to the IMD, the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 93 per cent.

The department has predicted the rain may lead to foggy conditions Tuesday onwards which may last till first week of December.