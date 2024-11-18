Delhi Min Kailash Gahlot quits AAP, alleges shift from ‘Aam Aadmi’ ideals

Aiman Fatima

New Delhi: In a major development just months ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has resigned from the party, citing internal challenges and political disillusionment.

Gahlot, who held crucial portfolios including Home, Transport, IT, and Women and Child Development, has expressed his decision to part ways with the party, raising questions about the AAP’s commitment to its original ideals and its ability to deliver on promises made to the people of Delhi.

Some officials suggest that Gahlot, a two-time MLA from the Najafgarh constituency, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days. His departure marks a significant blow to the ruling party, as Gahlot was considered one of its most experienced and influential members. His resignation is especially impactful given his leadership in several high-profile government initiatives.

In his resignation letter addressed to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot did not mince words, expressing his growing frustration with the party’s internal dynamics. He pointed out that political ambitions had taken precedence over the party’s commitment to the people. “Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the Yamuna, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before,” he said.

Gahlot’s resignation letter also took aim at the controversy surrounding the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, often referred to as the ‘Sheeshmahal’ by BJP critics. “There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the ‘Sheeshmahal’, which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi,” he wrote, signalling discontent with the direction the party has taken under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Reflecting on his decision to leave, Gahlot emphasised that the AAP had shifted its focus to political infighting rather than addressing the needs of Delhi’s residents. “Instead of fighting for people’s rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi,” Gahlot lamented.

His decision to step away from AAP also stemmed from his belief that real progress for the city could not be achieved while the Delhi government was embroiled in constant conflict with the Centre. “It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends the majority of its time fighting with the Centre,” he added.

Gahlot’s resignation is seen as a significant loss for AAP, given his track record in spearheading several key initiatives in the city. As the Minister of Transport, he was instrumental in introducing over 1,000 electric buses to Delhi’s public transport system and overseeing the electrification of bus depots. He also played a key role in schemes like the ‘Mahila Samman Rashi’ project, which aimed to provide financial assistance to women in Delhi. With these initiatives now in jeopardy, AAP faces a difficult challenge as it prepares for the upcoming elections.

AAP leaders, however, have strongly contested Gahlot’s resignation, attributing it to external pressures from investigative agencies. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of orchestrating a political conspiracy, claiming that Gahlot was pressured by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Pressure was created on Kailash Gahlot by conducting ED-CBI raids, and now he is speaking according to the script given to him by the BJP,” Singh said, referring to the ongoing investigations against Gahlot and his family. “The Modi Washing Machine has become active before the Delhi elections,” Singh added, suggesting that Gahlot’s departure was part of a broader strategy to weaken AAP ahead of the polls.

Priyanka Kakkar, another senior AAP leader, echoed this sentiment, claiming that Gahlot’s decision to join the BJP was driven by a desire to avoid imprisonment. “Many ED-CBI cases were ongoing against Kailash Gahlot, and his family was also facing cases. That’s why he thought joining the BJP was better than going to jail,” Kakkar said.

The BJP, on the other hand, welcomed Gahlot’s resignation, with party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claiming that it highlighted the growing divide within AAP. “Aam Aadmi Party has become Khaas Aadmi Party,” Poonawalla said, accusing the party of breaking its promises to the people. “They have broken all promises they made to people. AAP has become Arvind Aadmi Party. Their leader has exposed them.”

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva congratulated Gahlot for his “bold step” and suggested that it was an indictment of AAP’s misuse of public funds, particularly in reference to the ‘Sheeshmahal’ controversy. “No honest person who loves Delhi will work with the robbers’ gang led by Arvind Kejriwal,” he remarked.

Gahlot’s exit could have significant ramifications for the AAP as it heads into the Delhi Assembly elections, with concerns that his departure could undermine the party’s support base, particularly among Jaat voters in the Najafgarh area. It also puts additional pressure on the party to manage its key welfare projects and navigate internal conflicts ahead of the polls.