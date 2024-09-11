Delhi Metro reports 3,952 cases of thefts so far this year

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has reported a sharp increase in thefts, with at least 3,952 cases registered till September 8, 2024, according to data from the Delhi Police. This marks an increase of 242 cases compared to the same period last year, when 3,709 incidents were recorded.



The statistics, obtained from official sources, highlight the growing concern over crimes such as pickpocketing, missing mobile phones, stolen purses, and other valuables belonging to both passengers and metro staff. The thefts also include incidents involving metro property.

Out of the total 3,952 cases of theft reported this year, at least 3,898 were registered through the e-FIR system, with 548 cases solved so far. In 2023, out of the 3,709 theft cases, 3,648 were similarly filed through e-FIRs, and 1,471 were resolved by the same time period.

The data also indicates a rise in motor vehicle thefts within metro premises, with 81 cases reported so far in 2024, compared to 72 last year. Of these, 56 cases have been solved this year, while 61 were resolved in 2023.

Burglary cases have also shown a significant jump, with 11 cases reported in 2024, compared to only three in 2023. Snatching cases have remained relatively low, with three cases reported this year, of which two have been solved. In 2023, two cases were reported, both of which were resolved.

Robbery incidents have also seen a minor increase, with five cases reported this year, four of which have been solved, while only one case was reported in 2023. The Delhi Metro’s security is primarily handled by the Delhi Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also deploys its own security guards to assist in crowd management and ensure the smooth functioning of operations. Currently, the 190 metro stations across Delhi are serviced by 16 metro police stations, where theft cases are registered and investigated.

A senior Delhi Police official stated that regular security measures are implemented in coordination with the DMRC and CISF to keep the metro network safe. Patrolling of trains and premises, along with passenger frisking and security checks, are conducted to reduce crime rates and enhance commuter safety.