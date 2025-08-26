Delhi Metro hikes fares after 8 years

New Delhi: After keeping fares unchanged for nearly eight years, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has rolled out a modest hike in ticket prices starting Monday. The increase, described by officials as “minimal,” ranges from Re 1 to Rs 4 across different distance slabs, while fares on the premium Airport Express Line have gone up by Re 1 to Rs 5.

The decision marks the first revision since 2017, when the last adjustment was made in two phases. The DMRC said the new rates were approved by its Board following recommendations from the 4th Fare Fixation Committee, which suggested fare adjustments through an automatic formula.

Under the revised chart, the lowest fare of Rs 10 for 0–2 km has been raised to Rs 11, while the highest fare for journeys above 32 km now stands at Rs 64, up from Rs 60. For shorter rides between 2–5 km, the fare has moved from Rs 20 to Rs 21. A 5–12 km trip now costs Rs 32 instead of Rs 30, while the 12–21 km slab has been revised to Rs 43 (earlier Rs 40). For 21–32 km, the fare is now Rs 54, up from Rs 50.

On Sundays and national holidays, passengers will also see a small rise, with fares increasing by Rs 1 to Rs 4. For example, the 12–21 km slab has gone from Rs 30 to Rs 32, while journeys beyond 32 km now cost Rs 54 instead of Rs 50.

DMRC explained that the fare revision was unavoidable given its growing financial commitments. The COVID-19 years caused severe losses due to low ridership, while major loan repayments to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) remain due. In addition, the cost of train refurbishment, asset maintenance, salaries, and power expenses has continued to climb.

“Without a revision in fares for eight years, the corporation was under considerable strain,” DMRC said in a statement, adding that the nominal increase was essential to balance costs while keeping travel affordable.

To soften the impact, existing concessions remain unchanged. Passengers using smart cards will continue to get a 10 per cent discount on every trip, along with an extra 10 per cent rebate during off-peak hours, before 8 AM, from 12 noon to 5 PM, and after 9 PM.

DMRC also pointed out that even with the revision, Delhi Metro fares remain among the lowest internationally when compared to other major urban transit systems.

Since the Metro’s launch, fares have been revised only six times — in 2004, 2005, 2009, twice in 2017, and now in 2025.