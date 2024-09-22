Delhi: Man stabs colleague, her parents

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man allegedly injured his colleague and her parents in west Delhi after she stopped speaking to him, officials said on Sunday.



The accused Abhishek has been arrested, they said.

A call was received at Khyala police station around 9 am on Saturday regarding a stabbing incident in the Raghubir Nagar area and a police team was sent to the spot, a senior officer said.

Initial investigations suggest that Abhishek came to the victim's house and stabbed her, the officer said, adding that he attacked her parents when they tried to intervene.

The officer said that the woman and her parents condition was stated stable.

Abhishek, who lives in the Rajouri Garden area, who worked with the victim woman at a salon in the area and was friends with her, he said.

However, he had become irked after the victim started avoiding him in recent months, the officer said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused, he added.