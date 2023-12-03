Delhi: Man from Manipur, wife, relative assaulted

New Delhi: A man from Manipur, his wife and his sister were allegedly assaulted by a group of people in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, police said on Saturday.

Police added that the victims told them that they were Meteis and suspect that they were beaten up by people from their “opponent group”.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May resulting in the death of more than 180 people. Following the outbreak of violence in the northeastern state, the Delhi Police had issued an alert.

Police learned that the man, his wife and his sister were dropping a friend home on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. “On the way, three strangers, including a woman, approached them and asked them to help book an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out,” a police officer said.

While waiting for the ride to be confirmed, one of the accused started abusing and insulting the man and assaulted his wife and his sister, the official said.

The man said the accused had passed lewd remarks on his sister and wife of which he objected, according to police. The accused turned violent and called a few more people to the spot, who attacked him, his wife and his sister, they said.

The victims said that the accused persons appeared northeastern and suspect they were from their opponent group, police said.

The man, who works at a private firm and resides in of Jeevan Nagar in Ashram, suffered abrasion on his knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side forehead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast district) Rajesh Deo said a case of hurt, rioting and outraging the modesty of women has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station.

Police had received a call at 2.30 am on Friday from Kilokari village and found that a man had been taken to hospital after he was beaten up.

Teams have accessed footage from CCTV cameras from the area and trying to apprehend the accused, he said. AGENCIES