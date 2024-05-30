Delhi man dies of heatstroke, city grapples with severe heatwave

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi as a 40-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga succumbed to a severe heatstroke at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Admitted late Monday night, the man's condition deteriorated rapidly due to the scorching temperatures, exacerbated by the lack of cooling facilities in his room.

According to doctors, the man's body temperature soared to a staggering 107 degrees Celsius, nearly ten degrees above normal, highlighting the intensity of the heatwave gripping the national capital. This marks the first heatstroke-related death reported in Delhi this summer, underscoring the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

Delhi has been grappling with record-breaking temperatures, with the Mungeshpur weather station recording a historic high of 52.9 degrees Celsius, raising concerns about the accuracy of the readings. While the India Meteorological Department reported a slight drop in temperatures across most monitoring stations in Delhi, the situation remains dire, with residents enduring relentless heatwaves.

Adding to the woes, parts of Delhi are facing a severe water crisis, exacerbating the challenges posed by the scorching weather. The Aam Aadmi Party government has accused the Haryana government of withholding Delhi's share of Yamuna water, leaving many areas, including Geeta Colony and Chanakyapuri, parched.

Reports of residents struggling to access water have emerged, with visuals depicting long queues at water tankers and instances of people paying exorbitant amounts for limited water supply. Despite efforts by the Delhi government to curb water wastage, including the deployment of 200 teams and imposing fines for violations, the crisis persists.

As temperatures soar and air-conditioners work overtime, Delhi's power demand has surged to unprecedented levels, reaching 8,302 MW, marking the 12th consecutive day of crossing the 7000-MW mark. Despite the strain on power resources, discom officials assure that the city's power demand has been met, providing some relief amid the sweltering heatwave.