Delhi Lt Governor dismisses official for fraudulently registering govt lands for private persons

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has dismissed a city government official from service for fraudulently registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and Gram Sabha lands in favour of private persons, a Raj Niwas official said Friday.

An official said Harish Bajaj, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS), Grade I, allegedly registered 106 "instruments" illegally with mala fide intentions and financial quid pro quo, in violation of rules, regulations and instructions issued by the revenue department.

Of the 106 "instruments", 57 were in relation to government and gram sabha lands, he claimed.

"In a strong message to officials that no irregularity or corruption will be tolerated, Delhi LG VK Saxena has dismissed Harish Bajaj from services, for fraudulently registering 57 sales and purchase deeds of government and gram sabha lands and lands in khasras that had already been notified under sections 4 and 6 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, in favour of private persons," the official said.

Disposing a case of appeal filed by Bajaj against an order of the government that had "compulsorily retired" him from services in 2020 for the "acts of commission and omission on his part", the LG observed that the penalty of compulsory retirement is grossly disproportionate.

Saxena said Bajaj, a deputy secretary in the labour department, is liable to be held responsible for gross dereliction in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities and for proven misconduct.

The ends of justice would be met by imposing an appropriate major penalty, and therefore, proposed to enhance the penalty to dismissal from service', the official said.