Delhi LG directs crackdown on illegal immigrants

New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena on Friday issued directions to police commissioner to conduct a month-long special drive to identify illegal immigrants in the city and take further action in coordination with central agencies.

Saxena also directed the civic agencies - MCD and NDMC and chief secretary of Delhi to be on "alert" as these illegal immigrants may approach them to get fake citizenship and election identity cards.

The move comes as Delhi is drawing closer to assembly polls due in February next year. The BJP leaders in Delhi have been accusing the ruling AAP for patronizing the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi living illegally in the city.

Reacting to the LG’s remarks on illegal immigrants, the Delhi government (AAP) said, "The BJP merely uses the issue of illegal immigrants for political gains. A thorough investigation should be launched into how illegal immigrants are entering our country in the first place. For this, the direct responsibility lies with Amit Shah and the Union Home Ministry."

"If there are illegal immigrants, how many are there? This is a massive failure, and the lack of action on detentions highlights it further," AAP said in a statement.

"On one hand, the BJP is granting citizenship to illegal immigrants, and on the other, it is staging a farce of an investigation. The BJP must stop this hypocrisy and put an end to its dirty politics,” AAP said.

In a letter written by the LG office to chief secretary of Delhi, police and MCD commissioners and chairman of NDMC on Thursday, the LG office said that some reports on social media and other reliable sources state that there is a sudden spurt in the number illegal immigrants in Delhi.

"There is also rise in encroachment by such people on public road, footpath and parks. There are reports that efforts are underway for getting their identity documents such as Aadhar Card, Election Identity Card, etc, prepared on the basis of fake documents and adopting manipulative process," the letter said.

He further stated that these documents are being claimed as citizenship documents by these illegal immigrants.

"Election Identity Card, if issued to illegal immigrants, provides them the most powerful right of democracy ie. Right to Vote in our country. Giving such rights to illegal immigrants cannot be accepted by any Indian Citizen and such moves can even be detrimental to National security," he said.

He said the chief secretary may issue instructions to district magistrates through divisional commissioner to exercise extra vigil in verification of people applying for identity documents.

The letter said that the police commissioner may also issue instructions to field level officials to be extra vigilant specially while undertaking inspections of squatters along road side and on vacant government land.

He said Delhi Police shall conduct a special drive for one month for identification of illegal immigrants and take further action in coordination with central agencies.

All government agencies should also ensure that no unauthorised occupation of public places takes place anywhere in the city as directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, he added.