Delhi LG directs appointment of eligible candidates on 2,346 Home Guards posts

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the services department for immediate appointment of eligible candidates on 2,346 posts of home guards, who qualified the written and physical tests, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

Enrolment of 10,285 home guards was earlier approved by the LG in January this year with 33.33 per cent reservation for women applicants. An advertisement was issued for filling up the vacancies in reply to which over one lakh applications were submitted.

A total of 32,551 applicants later qualified the physical measurement and efficiency test.

However, vacancies totalling 7,939 were stuck up due to two pending court cases. The remaining 2,346 applicants who qualified the test will not have to unduly wait for the court order to be pronounced, in view of the LG's direction, they said.

He has directed that a dedicated camp be set up within one week for the medical test of the candidates and to hand the eligible ones their appointment letters, the officials said.

Some of the applicants had earlier filed case in the High Court on various issues. The court ordered maintaining status quo pending its decision in the matter. However, 2,346 candidates were not affected by the cases yet their appointment too was stuck up due to the cases, they said.

The director general of home guards was also directed by the LG to ensure that the remaining 7,939 vacancies are also filled at the earliest after taking cognisance of the decisions of the High Court, they added.