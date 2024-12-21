Delhi LG allows ED to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy scam

New Delhi: In a significant development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted approval for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the controversial liquor policy. Sources suggest this decision could intensify challenges for Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, seen as a crucial test for him following his party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The alleged liquor policy scam has been a focal point of criticism by the opposition BJP, which has frequently targeted the Kejriwal government over the issue. The ED, investigating the case under money laundering charges, arrested Kejriwal on March 21. However, he was granted bail in September after spending several months in custody.

In its latest chargesheet, the ED reportedly named Kejriwal and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as key figures behind the alleged scam. Sisodia, who also faced imprisonment in the case, was released on bail in August after 18 months in jail. The court emphasized his right to a "speedy trial" while granting the bail.

This case continues to remain a contentious political issue, with opposition leaders accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of serious irregularities in the liquor policy, allegations the party has consistently denied. The investigation and legal proceedings are expected to play a significant role in shaping the political narrative ahead of the elections.