Delhi is now 'AAP-da' free, Cong stealing allies' agenda: PM Modi

New Delhi: Projecting BJP's win in Delhi Assembly polls as no ordinary victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the people have got rid of "AAP-da" after a decade and promised the entire national capital region the country's best urban infrastructure.

Addressing joyous BJP workers at its headquarters here, Modi delivered a warning to the outgoing Aam Aadmi Party government saying that the CAG reports, which have reportedly highlighted its alleged financial irregularities, will be tabled in the first assembly session and all cases of corruption probed by the new dispensation.

"Those who have looted will have to pay back. This is also Modi's guarantee," he said, describing former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleagues as "most corrupt", without taking any name.

People have short-circuited the politics of short-cuts, he said.

The BJP's "historic" win has ushered in a festival of victory and relief of getting rid of "AAP-da" (disaster) among the people of Delhi, he said.

"The country does not need the politics of 'dhoort-ta and moorkhta' (deceit and foolishness)," Modi said targeting AAP as well as the Congress.

He said the main opposition party is now "stealing" the agenda of its allies and eying their votes after its leaders' bid to identify with Hindu causes through temple-hopping cut no ice with voters.

Modi was apparently referring to the Congress taking up in a big way the issue of caste census and other planks traditionally associated with socialist and regional parties.

He said the people of Delhi have expressed their full trust in "Modi ki guarantee", and the BJP will repay their "debt" by developing the city with double speed.

He assured the city that the BJP government will make every effort to clean Yamuna. "It may be a long haul but Mother Yamuna will surely bless our efforts," he said.

Modi asserted that the new BJP government will fulfil all its promises, as it has done in every state where it is in power.

Reiterating his call for one lakh youths to join politics to stop those practising "dhoort-ta and moorkhta" from capturing national politics, he said, "The country truly needs serious political transformation. 'Viksit Bharat' needs new life force, new ideas and new energy in the 21st century."

Lashing out against the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister took up his remarks of fighting the Indian State to claim that the opposition party is not doing politics of national interest but of "urban naxals" and that it is speaking the language of spreading anarchy.

The Aam Aadmi Party is advancing a similar agenda, he said.

"Success and failure happen. But if the youth does not join politics, then the country will be trapped in the politics of deceit and foolishness," he said.

Modi said the Congress made a failed bid for a few years after 2014 to "become Hindus" as its leaders visited temples and engaged in worship before realising that it is the BJP's territory where they could do little.

"Now the Congress has started stealing the agenda of its allies and snatching their votes," he said.

The main opposition party is raising issues in Uttar Pradesh that parties like the Samajwadi Party and the BSP considered their own and has turned to spreading the "poison of casteism" in Bihar to capture the the RJD's turf, he added.

It has done similar politics in other states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir and that is why, he said, its allies from the INDIA bloc campaigned for AAP.

Asserting that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is identified with development and good governance, he cited the BJP's repeated wins in a number of states and also praised allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for their work.

In a no-holds-barred attack on AAP, Modi said these 'AAP-da' people came into politics saying that they will change politics but they emerged as "kattar baimaan (most dishonest)".

"Now Delhi's double-engine government will ensure development at double speed. It is a historic win and not a usual victory as the people of Delhi have shown the door to 'AAP-da'. Delhi has become Aapda-mukt," Modi said.

Modi said people have again given a big message to the opposition party and it has secured a "double hat-trick" in the national capital by failing to open account in six elections.

"These people are giving themselves the gold medal in defeat. The truth is that the country is not willing to trust the Congress. I had said the last time that the Congress has become a parasitic party. It drowns and takes down its allies with it," he said.

Modi said that the Congress is not as it used to be post-independence as it is indulging in the "politics of urban naxals".

The BJP on Saturday trounced the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and returned to power in the city after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Kejriwal-led party.

Describing the national capital as a miniature India having people from every region and speaking every language, he said, "Lotus (BJP's poll symbol) has bloomed in every part of Delhi".

The prime minister also hailed the party's big win in the Milkipur assembly byelection in Uttar Pradesh, saying every community has voted for the BJP as the country is selecting politics of satisfaction over that of appeasement.

Faulting the AAP government for crumbling infrastructure in the city with overflowing sewers and garbage and accusing it of turning governance into a platform for propaganda and antics, he said it is the first time that the BJP is in power in Delhi and three neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"It has opened countless opportunities for development in the Delhi-NCR. A lot of work will be done to boost infrastructure and mobility. The national capital must get the country's best urban infrastructure," he said.