Delhi imposes ‘perpetual ban’ on firecrackers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has imposed a “perpetual ban” on the manufacture, use, and sale of firecrackers, including online sales, citing hazardous air pollution levels. The ban, enforced under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, prohibits manufacturing, storage, selling, and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital.

SC directs UP, Haryana to impose complete ban on firecrackers

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to enforce a complete ban on firecrackers until further notice, as air quality in the region continues to deteriorate. A bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued the directive, noting that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV had been reinstated in Delhi-NCR due to worsening pollution levels.

The bench emphasized that Delhi’s ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and online delivery of firecrackers year-round must be mirrored by neighbouring states to be effective. “Even the state of Rajasthan has imposed a similar ban in the NCR region,” the court observed. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were thus directed to implement similar measures immediately.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae, informed the court about Delhi’s actions on the firecracker ban. The court further ordered the NCR states to form teams of police and revenue officials to ensure strict enforcement of GRAP IV and report any violations to the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The court had previously expressed concern over high pollution levels during Diwali, noting that its earlier firecracker bans were poorly enforced. This ruling comes as part of an ongoing petition by environmentalist M C Mehta to address air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas.