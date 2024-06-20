Delhi hosps overwhelmed as heatwave spurs surge in heatstroke cases, deaths

NEW DELHI: The death toll in the Capital continues to rise at an alarming rate. While the exact cause of these deaths will only be confirmed after post-mortem reports, preliminary observations suggest that the extreme heat wave may be responsible. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital sources have reported a significant increase in the number of bodies arriving at the hospital. Since Tuesday night, approximately 40 bodies have been brought in. In contrast, the count was around 18 to 20 from Monday night to Tuesday.



Typically, the hospital receives around 6 to 7 bodies per day. This sudden spike has raised serious concerns about the underlying cause of these deaths.

To verify the situation, the Millennium Post visited the hospital’s mortuary. The scene was overwhelming, with bodies piled on top of each other. A hospital employee revealed (off the record) that there were more than 70 bodies, attributing most of these deaths to the severe heatwave. The employee also revealed that up to four bodies were being placed on a single stretcher due to the high influx.

In the emergency department, more bodies were found, further indicating the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, the DDU hospital administration claimed only 23 dead bodies have been received, and a post-mortem is being done. Besides, data provided by the Centre for Holistic Development (CHD) from June 11 to June 19 revealed that a total of 192 homeless people died in Delhi due to a severe heatwave. The data shows a spike of around 21 per cent in deaths compared to last year. In 2023, a total of 277 people died in the month of June, while in June 2024, 335 people lost their lives until Wednesday.

In June 2022, 451 people died, while in June 2021, the death toll was 255, the data shows. In the past two days alone, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RML) reported receiving 22 patients, out of which five have tragically succumbed to heatstroke, with several others requiring ventilator support.

“These patients did not have any underlying health conditions. When their core body temperature exceeds 105 degrees Fahrenheit without any other obvious cause, they are diagnosed with heatstroke,” explained a senior hospital official.

To address the critical situation, RML Hospital has established a specialised heatstroke unit equipped with advanced cooling technologies. Patients are immediately treated in ice and water baths to lower their body temperatures. Once stabilised below 102 degrees Fahrenheit, they are monitored closely before being shifted to the ward or placed on ventilators if necessary. Many of the admitted patients are labourers.

Similarly, Safdarjung Hospital has reported a total of 60 heatstroke cases, including six fatalities, underscoring the severity of the ongoing heatwave. LNJP Hospital has also recorded four deaths attributed to suspected heatstroke in the past two days, with 16 patients currently under treatment.

“Symptoms of heatstroke include dehydration leading to collapse, accompanied by extremely high fevers pushing temperatures as high as 106 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit,” noted another senior hospital official.

Meanwhile, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is witnessing a daily influx of 30 to 35 heatstroke cases at its outpatient department (OPD), reflecting the widespread impact of the intense heatwave gripping the city.

Delhi experienced its hottest night in over 14 years, with the minimum temperature soaring to 35.2 degrees Celsius, more than eight degrees above normal. The maximum temperature reached 43.6 degrees Celsius, nearly five degrees higher than the seasonal average, marking a record-breaking heat spell for June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“With temperatures consistently above 40 degrees Celsius since mid-May, the city has endured 16 days when the mercury climbed to 45 degrees Celsius or higher,” IMD officials reported.

Relief may be in sight as a fresh western disturbance is expected to bring light rainfall to Delhi on Thursday, offering a respite from the prolonged heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have noted an increase in PCR calls reporting unnatural deaths, particularly among security guards, beggars, and other vulnerable groups. Investigations are underway to determine the causes of these tragic incidents.

The city remains on “orange” alert due to the prevailing heatwave, with authorities urging residents to take precautions and stay hydrated amid the scorching temperatures.