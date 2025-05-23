Delhi hospitals asked to step up Covid-19 preparedness

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory on Covid, asking hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccine.

The advisory, issued by the Health Department, comes in the wake of several states reporting Covid cases.

The government has asked health institutions to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

"The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccine. All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA must be in functional condition," it stated.

Daily reporting of all parameters must also be done on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal, it said.