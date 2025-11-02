Delhi High Court seeks justification for disqualifying CRPF applicant over tattoo on his right forearm

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has raised concerns over recruitment guidelines that disqualify candidates from the Indian Armed Forces for having tattoos on the right forearm but not on the left. A division bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla observed apparent inconsistencies in the rule while hearing a plea filed by Vipin Kumar, who was rejected from the post of Motor Mechanic Vehicle in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) due to a tattoo on his right forearm.

The court noted that as per the existing guidelines, tattoos are permitted on “traditional sites of the body like the inner aspect of the forearm”, but only on the left arm. Referring to the same, the bench remarked, “Prima facie, we do not understand how the mere presence of a tattoo on the right forearm of a candidate can disqualify him for recruitment to the Forces.”

Vipin Kumar had challenged his disqualification, arguing that he was willing to undergo surgery to remove the tattoo if required. The bench, after examining the Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, observed that tattoos depicting religious symbols, figures, or names—similar to those permitted in the Indian Army—are acceptable. However, the rules specifically restrict their placement to the left forearm, defined as the “non-saluting limb”, or on the dorsum of the hands. The guidelines also limit the tattoo’s size to less than one-fourth of the relevant part of the body, such as the elbow or hand.

Citing the official reasoning from the document, the court noted that the policy was framed considering that “the present young generation is considerably under the influence of western culture” and the growing trend of “engraving of skin art”. Finding the justification for such a distinction unclear, the bench questioned the rationale behind allowing tattoos on one forearm but not the other. “As, prima facie, we are of the view that the basis for disqualifying the petitioner may be questionable, issue notice to show cause as to why rule nisi should not be issued,” the order stated. The authorities have been directed to respond, and the matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 17.