Delhi High Court orders assessment of lawyer's 'behavioral issues' by bar council

Considering the "acute behavioral issues" of a sexagenarian lawyer who appeared before it, the Delhi High Court has directed the Bar Council of Delhi to assess whether he is fit to continue in the profession.

A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait observed that besides having "poor vision", the lawyer seemed to get "frustrated" and "annoyed for the reasons best known to him" and did not "even realize what to speak and how to speak".

The court was hearing a criminal contempt reference against the lawyer for allegedly misbehaving and raising their voice in the court of an additional district judge.

"Petitioner is an Advocate by profession, who was enrolled in the year 1984. He is in his sixties. Being an Advocate by profession, the respondent is expected to maintain the dignity of the Court. How he submitted today before us confirms that he is suffering from acute behavioral issues," the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain, said in its order passed on May 20.

Given various medical prescriptions, the court noted that the lawyer was undergoing treatment for having behavioral issues and refrained from taking any coercive action against him for the "disrespect" shown to the district court.

"We discharge him, albeit, with a word of caution that whenever he appears before any Court in any case or otherwise, he would maintain the decorum of the Court. Before parting, also we direct the Registry to communicate this order to the Bar Council of Delhi, who shall direct the respondent/contemnor to appear before the Council and assess whether he is fit to continue in this profession," the court said.