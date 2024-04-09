Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging arrest today

New Delhi: The verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case, allegedly linked to an excise scam, is set to be delivered by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The announcement will be made by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 2:30 pm, according to the court’s online schedule.



Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody at Tihar jail, has not only contested his arrest but also his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody. The AAP national convener has raised questions about the “timing” of his arrest, arguing that it violates the fundamental principles of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections, and a level playing field.

The ED, however, has refuted the plea, asserting that Kejriwal cannot claim “immunity” from arrest due to the impending elections, as the law applies equally to him and an “ordinary citizen” or “aam aadmi”.

Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED on March 21 following the high court’s denial of protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. After his ED custody expired, he was remanded in judicial custody in the case on April 1.

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled.