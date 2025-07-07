Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on AAP's plea over rent demand for party office

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on a plea filed by AAP against the rent demand for its party office in Vithalbhai Patel House in the capital.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the Centre on AAP's plea filed in a case in which the party challenges the cancellation of the allotment of the suite for its office.

The high court asked the authorities to file its reply within two weeks and posted the matter on July 22.

After AAP's counsel urged the court to stay the June 20 reminder notice demanding the rent, the Centre's lawyer said "nothing" would happen till the next hearing.

The Centre's counsel said there was no urgency in the matter as it was only a notice and they would be proceeding in line with the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act.

AAP has claimed the decision of the Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was ex parte and passed without any showcause notice or a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

Its counsel argued the Directorate of Estates allegedly cancelled the allotment of a double suite in Vithalbhai Patel House with effect from September 14, 2024, without any information and belatedly conveyed the same to the petitioner for the first time in a letter dated January 17.

The petitioner handed over the possession of the premises on April 30, the counsel added.

In a fresh plea, AAP said the Directorate of Estates on June 20 re-issued the bills in the form of a reminder through which the authorities have re-affirmed the arbitrary eviction of the petitioner from its state party office via the ex-parte cancellation order of September 14, 2024.

AAP said in letters issued on March 6 and May 13, the authority demanded rent of over Rs 8 lakh for occupying the premises from the time period beginning the date of alleged cancellation.

It, therefore, urged the court to stay the communication.

"Directorate of Estates passed an ex parte order cancelling the allotment of the subject accommodation, that is, Double Suite at 514, VP House, New Delhi, to the petitioner, with an ultimatum of handing over its physical possession within a period of thirty days. This ex parte order has not been conveyed to the petitioner to date," AAP's plea said.