Delhi HC raps Ramdev for ‘sharbat jihad’ remark, orders immediate removal of ads

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday strongly objected to yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s alleged use of the phrase “sharbat jihad” in reference to Hamdard’s Rooh Afza, saying the remark “shocked its conscience” and was “indefensible.” The court directed that all related online and offline promotional material be taken down with immediate effect.

The observations came during a hearing on a plea filed by Hamdard National Foundation (India) against Patanjali Foods Ltd and Ramdev over promotional content that allegedly disparaged Rooh Afza.

Justice Amit Bansal, who presided over the matter, remarked, “It shocks the conscience of the court. It is indefensible,” urging Ramdev’s counsel to seek immediate instructions. “Otherwise, there will be a strong order,” he warned.

Following the court’s comments, Ramdev’s lawyer assured that all such content—including advertisements and social media posts—would be removed at once. “I could not believe my eyes and ears when I saw this,” the judge noted, referring to the video submissions.

The court ordered that an affidavit be filed by Ramdev within five days stating that he would refrain from making similar statements, advertisements, or posts regarding competitors’ products in the future. Appearing for Hamdard, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali’s rose-flavoured drink, had insinuated that proceeds from Rooh Afza sales were funding madrasas and mosques. “This amounts to hate speech,” Rohatgi argued, adding, “He says it is a sharbat jihad. He should carry on his business. Why is he troubling us?”

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, also representing Hamdard, stated that religion should not be used as a tool to target the company’s founders. “I am a custodian of humanity,” Sethi told the court.

In response, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Ramdev and Patanjali, maintained that his client had not named any specific brand or community. “Ramdev and Patanjali are not against any religion,” he said. “If he gives an opinion, he cannot be stopped.”

The judge, however, noted, “He can hold these opinions in his head; he need not express them.”

The court scheduled the next hearing for May 1.

Separately, on April 15, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed a police complaint seeking an FIR against Ramdev over the remarks, accusing him of promoting religious hatred.