Delhi HC orders Ramdev to remove video targeting Rooh Afza, warns of contempt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Yoga guru Ramdev to take down a video containing allegedly offensive remarks about Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza within 24 hours, warning that he may face contempt proceedings for defying earlier judicial orders.

The order came during the hearing of a plea filed by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and Patanjali Foods Ltd, accusing them of making communal and disparaging statements targeting their product. Hamdard’s counsel informed the court that despite previous directions, Ramdev had uploaded a new video with objectionable content.

Justice Amit Bansal remarked during the hearing, “In view of the last order, this video and the affidavit you have filed are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here.”

The judge expressed concern over Ramdev’s conduct, stating, “He is not in control of anyone. He lives in his own world.”

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Hamdard, told the court that the new video had rapidly gained traction online, garnering 8.9 lakh views within a day. “That is the reach of such a communal video which was far beyond what is permissible in law,” Sethi said. He accused Ramdev of stoking communal sentiments by urging consumers to favour his products over others, adding, “This cannot be allowed by any sense of justice.”

In response, senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Jayant Mehta, representing Ramdev and Patanjali respectively, denied any intent to disparage Hamdard’s products. Nayar stated, “I have complied with the court’s order to take down the video. At best it could be defamation and for that the plaintiff should take its own course of action.”

However, after viewing the video in question, Justice Bansal noted, “I think he is beyond your control,” pointing to contradictions in Ramdev’s earlier affidavit claiming compliance with court directions.

The court has asked Ramdev to file an affidavit confirming the removal of the video within a week. The matter will next be heard on May 2.

Earlier, on April 22, the court had taken strong exception to Ramdev’s “sharbat jihad” comment targeting Rooh Afza, with the judge stating it had “shaken the conscience” of the court.