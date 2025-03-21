Delhi HC grants bail to Unitech's Ramesh Chandra in ED case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to realty firm Unitech's founder Ramesh Chandra in a money laundering case. Justice Jasmeet Singh pronounced the order granting relief to 88-year-old Chandra. The detailed order is awaited.

Chandra was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October 2021 in the money laundering case. He was granted interim bail by the high court in 2022 on medical grounds. This was extended from time to time. The high court had on March 15, 2024, observed that Chandra, who was one of the directors of Unitech Limited, was accused of being involved in serious offences involving diversion of funds to the tune of about Rs 5,826 crore belonging to home buyers, who stand duped and were shelter less. The case stemmed from several FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police against the accused for various alleged offences, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, taking undue advantage by influencing public servants and bribing public servants.