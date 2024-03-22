Delhi HC accepts CBI appeal in 2G scam acquittal

The Delhi High Court took a significant step on Friday as it accepted the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), contesting the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and several others in the infamous 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma delivered the verdict concerning the leave to appeal filed by CBI, with the decision being reserved since March 14.

Granting the leave to appeal, the court emphasized the need for a deeper examination of the evidence, suggesting a prima facie case in the matter. The court's pronouncement marked a pivotal moment in the legal saga surrounding the high-profile case, which has witnessed a prolonged legal battle spanning over six years since CBI's initial challenge against the acquittal.

The first hearing in the case at the High Court commenced on March 21, 2018, with a total of 125 hearings conducted before various judges to date. CBI's contention rested on the assertion of apparent irregularities in the trial court's decision to acquit all the accused, with Senior Advocate Sanjay Jain representing the agency's interests as Senior Special Public Prosecutor.

The case stems from allegations surrounding the allocation of 2G spectrum, with the trial court's acquittal on December 21, 2017, exonerating A. Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and others accused in the scandal. Notable among those acquitted were former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja's aide R K Chandolia, as well as executives from Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RADAG) and Unitech Limited.

The acquittal also extended to entities such as Swan Telecom Private Limited, Unitech Wireless Limited, and Reliance Telecom Limited, alongside individuals associated with these firms. The subsequent acquittal in the money laundering case further solidified the legal complexities surrounding the matter.

The involvement of various companies and individuals, as alleged in the charge sheets filed by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), underscores the intricate web of accusations and legal maneuvers characterizing the 2G spectrum allocation saga. Notably, the charge sheets implicated Raja and others in conspiracy to manipulate the allocation process for personal gain, marking a significant chapter in India's legal history.

The decision to admit CBI's appeal signals a renewed phase in the legal proceedings, reigniting public interest in a case that has long captured the nation's attention for its implications on governance, corruption, and the functioning of regulatory institutions. As the case unfolds further in the corridors of justice, its outcome remains poised to shape perceptions of accountability and transparency in India's political and regulatory landscape.