Delhi grapples with zero visibility; flight, train operations disrupted as dense fog blankets city

New Delhi: Delhi came to a near standstill on Friday as dense fog reduced visibility to zero, severely disrupting air and rail transportation while the city’s air quality approached severe levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility at Palam at 4:30 am, with Safdarjung recording only 50 meters visibility an hour later.

The transportation chaos affected over 100 flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport, while 26 trains faced delays. The weather conditions are expected to remain challenging, with the IMD forecasting light rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, accompanied by continued dense fog in some areas.

Temperature readings showed the capital experiencing a maximum of 17.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal, while the minimum temperature dipped to 6 degrees Celsius. Weekend forecasts predict temperatures to range between 15 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the city’s weather woes, air quality reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) registering 397 in the “very poor” category by Friday afternoon. Eighteen out of 29 monitoring stations, including locations like Ashok Vihar, Bawana, and Dwarka, recorded “severe” category readings exceeding 400.

Abhishek Kar from the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water explained that dense fog exacerbates air pollution by reducing solar radiation and lowering the mixing layer height, leading to pollutant accumulation near ground level. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented GRAP Stage 3 measures, including restrictions on older vehicles, enhanced public transport services, and bans on dust-generating construction activities.