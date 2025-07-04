Delhi govt urges CAQM to roll back fuel ban on ELVs, says won’t be impounding

New Delhi: In a bid to provide relief to lakhs of Delhi residents, the Delhi government has strongly opposed the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) recent decision to stop fuel supply to End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs). Citing serious disruption to daily life, the government has written to the CAQM requesting a rollback of the directive. It also announced that end-of-life vehicles will not be impounded.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa raised the matter formally with CAQM in a letter, warning that the fuel ban on older vehicles has already begun impacting livelihoods, personal mobility, and daily commutes for thousands of citizens across the national capital.

“We will not let Delhi’s environment be harmed, nor will we permit the confiscation of vehicles owned by its residents,” Sirsa said.

“The abrupt restriction on fuel supply is causing hardship to the common man. Many families, traders, and workers rely on their existing vehicles for earning and everyday travel. This decision has brought their lives to a sudden halt,” Sirsa wrote in his communication.

The CAQM, in an attempt to tighten enforcement of air pollution control, had recently issued instructions to petrol stations to deny fuel to vehicles that had reached the end of their registered life, 15 years for petrol and 10 years for diesel vehicles. While this step was aimed at curbing emissions from outdated engines, the Delhi government believes the move was taken without considering ground realities.

“We remain fully committed to improving the air quality of Delhi,” said Sirsa, “but this must be done in a manner that does not cause unnecessary pain to the people. Environmental action should be effective and also humane.”

According to government estimates, a significant number of ELVs still ply on Delhi roads due to a lack of affordable alternatives, delays in scrappage policy implementation, and limited public transport access in several areas.

The fuel ban has reportedly led to long queues and confusion at fuel stations, as well as anger among vehicle owners who are unaware or unprepared for the sudden change.

In his letter, the minister appealed for a more phased and supportive transition that includes public awareness, scrappage incentives, and viable transportation alternatives. “Citizens should not be punished without being given a fair chance to adapt,” he added.

In his letter to the CAQM chairperson, Sirsa also suggested that fuel ban on overage vehicles should be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The minister said the ban in Delhi will not serve its purpose as owners of overage vehicles may get fuel from NCR cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, where there’s no such imposition.

The automated number plate recognition (ANPR) camera system is also not implemented in the neighbouring states, which will again be an issue when the fuel ban is implemented there.

The minister in his letter listed several steps taken by the Delhi government to combat air pollution, including implementation of a new pollution under control (PUC) certificate regime to ensure stricter compliance, particularly for out-of-state vehicles.

The government is also trying to create a system which sends an SMS to the owners of overage vehicles 2-3 months ahead to plan a phase-out.

“We strongly urge the Commission to put the implementation of its direction on hold with immediate effect till the ANPR system is seamlessly integrated across the entire NCR,” he said.

Sirsa also blamed the previous AAP government in Delhi for enforcing the overage vehicle ban instead of challenging it before the court and the National Green Tribunal.

The Delhi government has requested CAQM to immediately reconsider the ban and allow time for the public to transition. “We urge the commission to review and withdraw this decision in public interest,” the letter concluded.