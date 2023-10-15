Delhi govt sets off process to allow conjugal visits in prisons

New Delhi: Conjugal visitation away from the prying eyes of prison officials is a “fundamental right”, a petition filed in the Delhi High Court has said.

With many countries allowing such visits, the Delhi government told the Delhi High Court the Director General of Prisons has forwarded to the state’s home department a proposal about the rights of prisoners to seek conjugal visits.

The city government has said the proposal will also be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for issuing necessary instructions.