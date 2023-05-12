Delhi govt removes Services Secy Ashish More

New Delhi: Secretary of the Delhi government’s Services department Ashish More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the state, officials said.



Former Delhi Jal Board CEO A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer, will replace More.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference said there will be a major administrative reshuffle in the government, warning of action against officers who “obstructed” public works.

Prior to the verdict of the court, the Services department was under the control of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor.

However, sources in the Service department have alleged that the transfer made by the Delhi Government is an “illegal order on day one itself”. They explained that the committee to review minimum tenure or civil services board is responsible for examining the case of officers that are proposed to transfer before completing their minimum tenure.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the speed of work in the national Capital will increase manifold following the Supreme Court verdict.

Addressing the press meet, Kejriwal said: “My hands were tied and I was thrown in the water to swim. But we managed to stay afloat. Despite all obstacles, we did good work in Delhi.”

Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi for supporting him throughout his fight and said they will “work to prepare a lean, thin, responsive and compassionate government”.

“We gave a model of education to the country. The work will happen at 10 times speed it was happening earlier. Delhi will now present a model of able governance to the entire country,” he said.

Kejriwal said he will also meet LG VK Saxena later in the day to seek his blessings.

On being asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch, he said: “The ACB is not with us but vigilance will now be with us. Disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against officers who do not work properly.”