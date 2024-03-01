Delhi govt presents Economic Survey; state's per capita income at Rs 4.61 lakh in 2023-24 up 22 pc in 2 years

Delhi's per capita income increased 22 per cent in two years to Rs 4.61 lakh in 2023-24, according to the latest Economic Survey presented by the state's finance minister Atishi on Friday.

While presenting the survey in the state assembly, she said despite obstructions created in the functioning of the city government, Delhi witnessed a rise in per capita income.

She said the state budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented before the Assembly on March 4.

Reading out details, she said the GSDP (gross state domestic product) of Delhi at current prices during 2023-24 is likely to reach Rs 11,07,746 crore, registering a growth of 9.17 per cent from 2022-23.

The GSDP of Delhi in 2022-23 was Rs 10.14 crore.

In post-Covid times, our real GSDP grew at 8.76 per cent in 2021-22 and 7.85 per cent in 2022-23, faster than the rest of the country.

"Delhi's population constitutes 1.5 per cent of India's population, while GSDP contributes nearly 3.9 per cent to India's GDP," she noted.

The per capita income of Delhi was Rs 3,76,217 in 2021-22, which increased to Rs 4,61,910 in 2023-24. This is an increase of 22 per in two years, she said.

Delhi's inflation rate was at 2.81 per cent in Jan-Dec 2023, national inflation rate was 5.65 per cent in the same period, she said.

Delhi gives free electricity, water, health, education, bus rides for women, teerth yatras for elderly, and still has a growing economy with a revenue surplus, the minister said.