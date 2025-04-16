Delhi govt hikes minimum wages for workers across all categories

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced revised minimum wages for workers employed in scheduled jobs, following changes in the dearness allowance by the Centre, officials said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Secretary-cum-Labour Commissioner said the updated wage rates are effective from April 1 and will apply to unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers, including those with formal educational qualifications.

“This enhancement in wages will offer relief to a large section of workers in the city,” the statement noted.

Under the revised structure, unskilled workers will now earn Rs 18,456 per month, up from Rs 18,066. Semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 20,371, compared to the earlier Rs 19,929. Skilled workers, including those who have not completed matriculation, will be paid Rs 22,411, up from Rs 21,917. For workers with graduate-level education or higher, the wage has increased to Rs 24,356 from Rs 23,836.