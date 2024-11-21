Delhi govt enforces 50% WFH, CAQM mandates school closure in NCR

New Delhi: As the Capital continues to grapple with severe air pollution, the city government is implementing stringent measures to combat hazardous pollution levels that have triggered widespread health concerns among residents.

The Delhi government announced Wednesday that half of its staff and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees will work from home as part of the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged private offices, industries, and businesses to adopt similar strategies to mitigate the air pollution crisis.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) marginally improved from 460 to 419 but remains firmly in the “severe” category. Out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi, nine stations were in the “severe plus” category with AQI readings exceeding 450, while 22 stations were in the “severe” category with readings above 400.

In a significant policy shift, the Centre’s pollution watchdog Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the GRAP, mandating school closures in Delhi and NCR districts under Stages 3 and 4 of the plan. Previously, such decisions were left to state governments’ discretion. The new guidelines specifically apply to Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The pollution crisis is taking a severe toll on public health. A recent survey by LocalCircles revealed alarming statistics: 75 per cent of families in the Delhi NCR region have at least one member suffering from a sore throat or cough. Additionally, 58 per cent of surveyed families reported experiencing headaches, and 50 per cent had a family member dealing with breathing difficulties or asthma.

Vehicular emissions contributed an estimated 19.6 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on Wednesday, while stubble burning accounted for 19.82 per cent of pollution as of Monday. The prominent pollutant, PM2.5, was recorded at 211 at 6 pm, posing significant health risks due to its ability to penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air quality is expected to remain in the “severe” category on Thursday and Friday, with potential improvement to “very poor” category by Saturday. Meteorological conditions, including shallow fog and northwest surface winds ranging from 6 to 12 kmph, are contributing to the persistent pollution.While the government’s measures include working at 50 per cent capacity, 18 essential and medical service departments—including healthcare, sanitation, public transport, fire services, law enforcement, and emergency response operations—will continue to operate at full capacity to ensure uninterrupted public services.The Delhi government, which employs approximately 1.4 lakh people across nearly 80 departments and agencies, is taking a comprehensive approach to address the crisis. The work-from-home order will remain in effect until Stage IV of the GRAP is lifted.

As Delhi grapples with this environmental challenge, residents are urged to take necessary precautions, limit outdoor activities, and follow government guidelines to protect their health during this critical period.